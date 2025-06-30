EA FC 25 leaks: Sara Dabritz is rumored to arrive as a PTG SBC/objective

EA Sports has released the Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team to celebrate the upcoming WEURO tournament, and Sara Dabritz is rumored to be part of this event. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the German midfielder will receive a boosted item soon via an SBC or objective, and she will be eligible for further upgrades as the tournament progresses.

Path to Glory players are dynamic in nature and can receive boosts if their nation performs well at the WEURO tournament. The player from the winning nation will become 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits, so these items have a lot of hype in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. With Germany being an incredibly strong side in the world of women's football, this leaked version of Sara Dabritz has a lot of potential.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Sara Dabritz is rumored to receive a PTG SBC/objective version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Germany already has representatives in the WEURO Path to Glory roster currently available in packs. There are a total of three German players in this squad, with Lea Schuller, Giulia Gwinn and Janina Minge receiving boosted versions. The addition of Sara Dabritz will boost their numbers even further, giving their squad the potential of having three future 99-rated PTG items in EA FC 25.

With the ongoing Shapeshifters promo providing gamers with amazing options to add to their squads in Ultimate Team, the Path to Glory players have also received huge boosts to be able to compete against the latest promo items. However, the potential for future upgrades is what really sets these players apart.

What will the EA FC 25 PTG SBC/objective version of Sara Dabritz look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the German midfield maestro will be 95-rated with the following stats and attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 91

Physicality: 90

She is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+, Low Driven Shot+, Anticipate+ an Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost her passing, shooting and defending abilities, making her a versatile beast under the FC IQ system.

A price of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber if she is released as an SBC. However, she could also possibly be one of the best objective players to be released in the game all year.

