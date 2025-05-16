EA FC 25 leaks: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

Based on a recent X post from AsyFutTrader, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic will appear either as an SBC or a live objective in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Torino FC's #32 has been in decent form in the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, earning his rightful spot in the Team of the Season (TOTS) squad. He's most likely to arrive as an Honourable Mentions Item in this iteration. If the rumor holds, the Serbian goalkeeper will receive his first-ever TOTS Mentions card across all EA FC iterations.

Ad

On that note, this article will explore all leaked details we have on Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/obj item in FC 25 Ultimate team live servers.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/objective has been leaked on social media

Despite Torino FC finishing 11th in the 2024/25 Serie A, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been in decent form by maintaining consistency. In the 35 matches he played this season, he maintained 10 clean sheets and conceded only 39 goals. This potentially contributed to the Serbian keeper's TOTS Honourable Mentions card in FC 25.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of this writing, Milinkovic-Savic has an 85-rated Team of the Week card, which certainly has no impact in the current meta. However, his rumored TOTS item is expected to receive much-upgraded attributes that are likely to be more aligned with the current EA FC 25 meta.

Read more: Lautaro Martinez TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

What will the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/objective item look like?

Ad

EA Sports hasn't announced anything regarding the Serie A TOTS cards. However, according to AsyFutTrader's recent X post, the Serbian goalkeeper will receive a 94 overall rating with the following predicted attributes across the board:

Diving : 95

: 95 Handling : 94

: 94 Kicking : 95

: 95 Reflexes : 96

: 96 Speed : 72

: 72 Positioning: 94

Additionally, Milinkovic-Savic is expected to receive Far Throw+, Cross Claimer+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles+ traits. While the predicted 96 reflexes and 94 ball handling will complement the Cross Claimer+ trait, the 95 kicking should be enough to make the pitch perfect passes during counter-attack scenarios.

Ad

You might be interested in: All leaked EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS players

This card should be perfect for Serie A-centric teams. If this rumor does come to fruition, the card could cost around 25,000-50,000 EA FC Coins. However, considering the current trend, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's item is most likely to appear as a part of the live objective in FC 25. In that case, gamers would have to complete a certain set of challenges to get the item for free.

Ad

For more TOTS-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More