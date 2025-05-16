EA FC 25 leaks: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective

Based on a recent X post from AsyFutTrader, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic will appear either as an SBC or a live objective in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Torino FC's #32 has been in decent form in the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, earning his rightful spot in the Team of the Season (TOTS) squad. He's most likely to arrive as an Honourable Mentions Item in this iteration. If the rumor holds, the Serbian goalkeeper will receive his first-ever TOTS Mentions card across all EA FC iterations.
On that note, this article will explore all leaked details we have on Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/obj item in FC 25 Ultimate team live servers.
Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/objective has been leaked on social media
Despite Torino FC finishing 11th in the 2024/25 Serie A, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has been in decent form by maintaining consistency. In the 35 matches he played this season, he maintained 10 clean sheets and conceded only 39 goals. This potentially contributed to the Serbian keeper's TOTS Honourable Mentions card in FC 25.
As of this writing, Milinkovic-Savic has an 85-rated Team of the Week card, which certainly has no impact in the current meta. However, his rumored TOTS item is expected to receive much-upgraded attributes that are likely to be more aligned with the current EA FC 25 meta.
What will the EA FC 25 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic TOTS SBC/objective item look like?
EA Sports hasn't announced anything regarding the Serie A TOTS cards. However, according to AsyFutTrader's recent X post, the Serbian goalkeeper will receive a 94 overall rating with the following predicted attributes across the board:
- Diving: 95
- Handling: 94
- Kicking: 95
- Reflexes: 96
- Speed: 72
- Positioning: 94
Additionally, Milinkovic-Savic is expected to receive Far Throw+, Cross Claimer+, and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles+ traits. While the predicted 96 reflexes and 94 ball handling will complement the Cross Claimer+ trait, the 95 kicking should be enough to make the pitch perfect passes during counter-attack scenarios.
This card should be perfect for Serie A-centric teams. If this rumor does come to fruition, the card could cost around 25,000-50,000 EA FC Coins. However, considering the current trend, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's item is most likely to appear as a part of the live objective in FC 25. In that case, gamers would have to complete a certain set of challenges to get the item for free.
