EA FC 25 leaks: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic rumored to receive Flashback SBC/objective item

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic became a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his Shapeshifters item in FIFA 23, and he is now rumored to receive a similar Flashback version in EA FC 25. This item will be a throwback to his incredible central midfielder version from two years ago, much to the delight of gamers around the world.

He is a goalkeeper for Torino in Serie A, so his tall frame makes him an incredible outfield player on the virtual pitch as well. His height and dominant physicality made him one of the best midfielders in FIFA 23, and the leaked Flashback item could make Vanja Milinkovic-Savic relevant in the current meta of EA FC 25 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media.

Flashback Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is rumored to arrive as an SBC or objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

This rumored Flashback item will be similar to other Flashback SBCs released during the course of the Shapeshifters promo. Players like Timo Werner and Leonardo Spinazzola had Shapeshifters items in the past, and their Flashback items have similar stats. The leaked version of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could potentially receive similar treatment in EA FC 25.

This will be the perfect addition to the game during the ongoing Shapeshifters promo, as it perfectly embodies the theme of the event by transforming a goalkeeper into an outfield player.

What will the EA FC 25 Flashback version of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic look like?

Based on the leak released by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 93-rated and will be able to play as a centre-back, central midfielder or CDM. He will possess the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 93

Physicality: 96

He is also rumored to have the Aerial+, Slide Tackle+, Bruiser+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles. These are excellent traits for a defensive player under the FC IQ system. He will undoubtedly be an elite-tier player in every one of his positions with stats and traits like these.

It is not known whether this Flashback item will be released as an SBC or an objective. However, gamers will certainly hope for the latter so that this Flashback version is easier to obtain.

