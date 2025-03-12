EA FC 25 leaks: Virgil van Dijk is rumored to be part of FUT Birthday Team 2

FUT Birthday Team 2 will be released soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is rumored to be part of the event roster. The Premier League superstar is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs of this generation, and he is just as overpowered on the virtual pitch as he is in real life. This will make his promo version even more impressive.

The Liverpool captain is one of the highest-rated defenders in EA FC 25 with an overall rating of 89. His base gold item was elite-tier at the beginning of the game cycle, but has now fallen out of favor thanks to the power creep caused by the availability of so many promo items. However, the rumored FUT Birthday Team 2 version could give him the boost he needs to be amazing once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Virgil van Dijk has been leaked to be part of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2

The first batch of FUT Birthday items featured some massive names, with the likes of Ronaldinho, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and Ruben Dias receiving upgraded versions with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. With Virgil van Dijk being leaked as an inclusion in Team 2, he could arguably become one of the best defenders in EA FC 25.

Van Dijk already possesses a Team of the Year item in Ultimate Team. While his leaked promo version might not be as highly-rated as this 96-rated item, he will still be exceptional in the current meta and have the additional benefit of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

What could the Virgil van Dijk promo version look like in EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this leaked item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that he could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 65

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 94

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+ and Aerial+ PlayStyles, which would be perfect for his position under the FC IQ system. The Anticipate Playstyle is the most useful trait for defenders on the virtual pitch, and it will make his defending stats even more effective. Meanwhile, the Aerial+ PlayStyle will make him a threat during set-piece scenarios.

