EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most popular accounts on social media for such leaks. The Spanish defender was once regarded as one of the most skilled and versatile wing-backs in the world, and this item could serve as a throwback to his prime.
The former Chelsea superstar had some excellent seasons for the Premier League club, winning multiple trophies with them and receiving some high-rated items in Ultimate Team in the process. He now plays for Celta Vigo in LaLiga, and the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC could make him a viable player in the current meta of the game.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
Check out EA FC 25 review
The EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team
The ongoing Immortals promo focuses on providing Heroes and Icons with boosted versions to recognize the greatness of these legendary players. This makes it the perfect opportunity for the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC to be released. While the Spanish defender is not as reputed as the players on the Icon roster, he has had multiple standout performances that deserve a Flashback item.
This is the latest Flashback SBC to be leaked on social media, with German playmaker Marco Reus also being rumored to receive a boosted item soon. Overall, there is plenty of exciting content set to arrive soon in Ultimate Team.
What will the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC look like?
While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not confirmed, FUTSheriff suggests that he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:
- Pace: 90
- Shooting: 83
- Passing: 87
- Dribbling: 85
- Defending: 89
- Physicality: 87
He is also rumored to possess the Whipped Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These traits and well-rounded stats could make him one of the most versatile left-backs under the FC IQ system. He will also be easy to fit into any squad due to his league and nation chemistry links.
How much will the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC cost?
It is difficult to predict the stats of such an item, as he does not possess any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this season. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 150,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.