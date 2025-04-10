EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most popular accounts on social media for such leaks. The Spanish defender was once regarded as one of the most skilled and versatile wing-backs in the world, and this item could serve as a throwback to his prime.

The former Chelsea superstar had some excellent seasons for the Premier League club, winning multiple trophies with them and receiving some high-rated items in Ultimate Team in the process. He now plays for Celta Vigo in LaLiga, and the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC could make him a viable player in the current meta of the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The ongoing Immortals promo focuses on providing Heroes and Icons with boosted versions to recognize the greatness of these legendary players. This makes it the perfect opportunity for the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC to be released. While the Spanish defender is not as reputed as the players on the Icon roster, he has had multiple standout performances that deserve a Flashback item.

This is the latest Flashback SBC to be leaked on social media, with German playmaker Marco Reus also being rumored to receive a boosted item soon. Overall, there is plenty of exciting content set to arrive soon in Ultimate Team.

What will the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not confirmed, FUTSheriff suggests that he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 83

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 89

Physicality: 87

He is also rumored to possess the Whipped Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. These traits and well-rounded stats could make him one of the most versatile left-backs under the FC IQ system. He will also be easy to fit into any squad due to his league and nation chemistry links.

How much will the EA FC 25 Marcos Alonso Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the stats of such an item, as he does not possess any previous special versions in Ultimate Team this season. However, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 150,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More