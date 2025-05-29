A recent post from WetDesignFUT suggests that the Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC will be introduced in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The 21-year-old German midfielder has been a reliable member of the Arminia Bielefeld squad. In the 2024/25 season, he filled multiple positions, including left-winger, right-winger, center-forward, and many more, proving his versatility.

As a testament to Worl's promising performance, EA Sports might honor the German player with the Team of the Season (TOTS) SBC. This article will discuss all the leaked details regarding the rumored Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC card in FC 25 Ultimate Team live servers.

Note: This article is speculative and entirely based on a leak from X/@WetDesignFUT, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is expected to drop soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Arminia Bielefeld winning 3.Liga (Third division of the German domestic league), with Marius Worl putting up several noteworthy performances throughout the campaign. The 21-year-old bagged six goals and two assists in 37 appearances.

To reward Worl's decent season, EA Sports might add his first-ever TOTS card in live servers. Considering his achievement, he is expected to find his rightful place in the Honourable Mentions squad.

As of writing, Worl doesn't possess any special edition FC 25 cards in the transfer market. However, if the rumor holds true, the German midfielder will get his first-ever TOTS or special rendition card. Considering the predicted attributes, the item could be a great player card.

What could the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

EA Sports hasn't revealed any information about the upcoming TOTS SBCs. However, WetDesignFUT has predicted that the German midfielder will receive a 92-rated CDM card. Here are his predicted attributes across the board:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 92

Physicality: 92

Additionally, Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC could feature three desirable PlayStyles+: Intercept+, Finesse Shot+, and Pinged Pass+ traits. Gamers can exploit his predicted 92 defending and 92 physicality with the Intercept+ playstyle, while the 92 passing could be ideal to capitalize on Pinged Pass+. Lastly, Worl's rumored 90 shooting stat is sufficient to complement his Finesse Shot+ playstyle.

EA Sports might provide Anticipate+ to exploit the item's defending stats over its shooting attribute. Regardless, Worl's item will be a great fit in any Germany-centric Ultimate Team.

How much could the EA FC 25 Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

Worl has never received any special iteration EA FC card. Hence, it's hard to predict the exact price range of the rumored SBC product. However, considering the current FC 25 market trends, Marius Worl TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC might cost around 80,000 to 150,000 EA FC Coins.

The expected price appears to be reasonable considering the caliber of this CDM item.

For more information on upcoming TOTS Honourable Mentions SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

