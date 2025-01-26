EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions could join Ultimate Team

Orlando Pride's #10, Marta, is rumored to join EA FC 25 Ultimate Team as a TOTY Honourable Mentions item. Based on a recent X post from a reliable leaker FutSheriff, the Brazilian CAM is expected to be released either as an SBC or an objective reward in-game.

Marta was initially nominated for the EA FC 25 TOTY but failed to secure a spot. However, one can't deny her contributions to Orlando Pride, helping them lift the 2024/25 NWSL title. As a result, EA might add her first-ever TOTY Honourable Mentions card in this iteration.

This article will explore all the leaked details we have on Marta's TOTY Honourable Mentions items and its expected PlayStyles+ attributes.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak from X/FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Marta is rumored to be a part of the TOTY Honourable Mentions in EA FC 25

Marta was NWSL's fourth-highest goal scorer with nine goals in 23 appearances. Eventually, her massive contribution at the domestic level helped Orlando Pride secure the 2024/25 NWSL title. EA Sports is expected to introduce her special TOTY Honourable Mentions item either as an SBC or an objective reward to honor his contribution.

Expand Tweet

Currently, the Brazilian CAM has two special player cards — TOTW (86 rated) and Total Rush (88 rated) — in addition to her 84-rated base rare gold card. On top of that, her rare gold card is eligible for multiple evolutions.

Among those multiple EVO options, the Start Your Engine and Creative Catalyst combo stands out to be effective, making her an 89-rated CAM. However, if the rumor from FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, she'll receive a slightly upgraded card with exceptional attributes across the board.

Read more: Harry Kane TOTY HM SBC

What could EA FC 25 Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions Item look like?

Despite the official attributes of Marta TOTY Honourable Mentions item being unknown, FutSheriff has predicted that she's expected to receive an 89-rated (overall) card with the following stats:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 68

Physicality: 82

Additionally, Orlando Pride's attacking midfielder might also possess two PlayStyle+ traits: Flair+ and Finesse Shot+. Even though she's likely to feature one of the meta PlayStyles+ in-game, gamers might find it hard to link her to their Ultimate Team due to the card's NWSL link.

Also read: Camille Abily TOTY Icon SBC

On the other hand, it'll be a steal deal for those using NWSL players such as Sophia Smith TOTY or Trinity Rodman's card. With predicted attributes like 88 Shooting, 90 Passing, and 93 Dribbling, she might be a great playmaker or a shadow striker on the virtual pitch.

Lastly, if EA does introduce Marta's TOTY Honourable Mentions as an SBC, it could receive an estimated price of 30,000 to 65,000 EA FC Coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback