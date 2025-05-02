EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

A recent X post from DonkTrading suggests that the Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC will likely arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team servers. Chelsea's #25 is a reliable CDM who excels in breaking up play and winning the ball back. At just 23 years of age, the Ecuadorian has already made a name for himself and is on the radar of several top-tier clubs. Now, if the leak holds, you might also get a chance to use his TOTS card in your Ultimate Team.
This article will discuss all the leaked details regarding EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC in Ultimate Team servers.
Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC has been leaked on social media
Despite Chelsea's struggles in the 2024/25 Premier League (PL) matches, the squad has done well in the Europa Conference League. When every Chelsea fan felt the void of Kante, this Ecuadorian defensive midfielder joined the Blues in the 2023/24 season to save the day.
In this current season, Caicedo has put up an amazing performance as a pivot player of the squad. Moreover, he has contributed one goal and four assists in his 40 appearances across different competitions.
As of this writing, Caicedo possesses an 82-rated rare gold and a 92-rated Fantasy FC card in the EA FC 25 transfer market. However, if the rumor from DonkTrading holds, the rumored TOTS SBC item will possess much-upgraded stats compared to his current 92-rated item. It might potentially provide him with a significant spot in the current meta.
What could the EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC item look like?
EA Sports has yet to reveal any official information related to the PL TOTS items. However, according to DonkTrading's X post, the Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC item will feature a 93 rating with exceptional stats and three PlayStyles+. That said, here are the predicted attributes that have been leaked so far:
- Pace: 88
- Shooting: 80
- Passing: 92
- Dribbling: 90
- Defending: 93
- Physicality: 92
Apart from all the attributes, the Ecuadorian forward is rumored to receive Pinged Pass+, Intercept+, and Slide Tackle+ traits. All three playstyles are quite desirable in the current meta. While players can easily utilize Caicedo's vision with Pinged Pass+ and 92 passing stat, the Intercept+ and Slide Tackle+ traits can easily be exploited in ball-winning scenarios.
Formations like 4-2-3-1, 4-1-3-2, and 4-2-1-3 would be a great option to put defensive midfielders like Moises Caicedo. Moreover, a Chelsea and Premier League link will surely help the item fit in a PL-concentrated team.
How much could the EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC item cost?
Currently, Caicedo's Fantasy FC item costs around 27,000 EA FC Coins in the transfer market. However, considering the predicted attributes of the Ecuadorian, the EA FC 25 Moises Caicedo TOTS SBC item should cost around 200,000 to 300,000 EA FC Coins. It should be a fair price for the defensive midfielder with a huge caliber on the virtual pitch.
