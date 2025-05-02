EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is rumored to arrive soon during the Premier League TOTS event, based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. The Nigerian defender has been impressive in the English top-flight, helping Nottingham Forrest compete for a top-six spot in the league table.

Ad

The leaked Premier League Team of the Season lineup features multiple players from Nottingham Forrest, including the likes of Chris Wood, Milenkovic and Sels. The EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is a well-deserved addition as well. The defender has had multiple stellar performances over the course of the campaign that deserve a boosted item on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC has been leaked

While there have been plenty of amazing player SBCs released in Ultimate Team recently, the right-back position has not had a lot of new options. This will make the EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC even more exciting, as he will have the stats and traits required to be an exceptional fullback under the FC IQ system.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest Title Update made some defensive changes to gameplay on the virtual pitch, so having top-tier defenders could be a game changer. If this SBC item receives a proper boost to his overall rating and stats, he could be a fan-favorite option for gamers in Ultimate Team.

What will the EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC look like?

Based on the leak by X/ASYFutTrader, the SBC item will be 92-rated with the following key stats:

Ad

Pace: 95

Shooting: 83

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 92

Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Long Throw+, Jockey+ and Block+ PlayStyles. While the Long Throw+ trait is somewhat redundant in the current meta, the other two PlayStyles will boost his abilities in relevant areas.

How much will the EA FC 25 Ola Aina TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC cost?

The Nigerian defender does not have any other elite-tier special items in Ultimate Team this season, which makes it hard to predict the price of such an SBC. However, if the predicted stats and traits prove to be accurate, a price of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More