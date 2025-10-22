EA FC 26 leaks: Karim Benzema is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream objective player

The Ultimate Scream promo has been confirmed to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/FUTSheriff hints at Karim Benzema being part of the event as an objective item. The French attacker is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, and he could receive his very first boosted version of the year during this promo.There have been multiple objectives so far in Ultimate Team that offer player items, with Ilan Kebbal being the most recent inclusion. However, if rumors are to be believed, Karim Benzema will certainly be the highest-rated and most overpowered player to be available via an objective. This leak has added even more hype to the Ultimate Scream promo coming soon to EA FC 26.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Karim Benzema is rumored to receive an Ultimate Scream item via an objective soon in EA FC 26The former Real Madrid attacker has an overall rating of 85 in the latest title. He received a surprising downgrade in EA FC 26 despite being one of the highest goal-scorers in the Saudi Pro league last season, but his leaked promo item could fix this issue. Karim Benzema has always been a popular player in Ultimate Team, and his inclusion in the Ultimate Scream promo will make him elite-tier on the virtual pitch.The Ultimate Scream event is finally returning to Ultimate Team after five years, leading to a lot of hype amongst the fanbase. With some exciting player SBCs and content already being leaked, this leaked objective will only add to the overall excitement.What will the Ultimate Scream version of Karim Benzema look like in EA FC 26?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this striker item will be 87-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 81Shooting: 86Passing: 83Dribbling: 86Defending: 40Physicality: 80He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, which is one of the best traits for an attacker to have under the FC IQ system. Not only will this PlayStyle boost his finishing abilities, it will also allow him to score from long-range opportunities. This will transform him into one of the best strikers despite not being the quickest in terms of raw pace.