EA FC 26 leaks: Mohammed Kudus is rumored to arrive as a Cornerstones SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Sep 25, 2025 14:26 GMT
Cornerstones Kudus has been leaked (Images via EA Sports||Sportskeeda Gaming)
Cornerstones Kudus has been leaked (Images via EA Sports||Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Cornerstones promo will be released soon as the first major event of EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and Mohammed Kudus is rumored to be part of this promo. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the new Spurs recruit will receive a boosted item as either an SBC or an objective player, much to the delight of Premier League fans around the globe.

The Ghanaian winger has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League over the past few seasons with West Ham, and his performances earned him a high-profile transfer to Spurs in the latest transfer window. He could now earn his very first special item of EA FC 26 during the upcoming Cornerstones promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

also-read-trending Trending

Mohammed Kudus is rumored to arrive as a Cornerstones SBC/objective player in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has already released multiple useful objective players during the Early Access week of EA FC 26, including an 83-rated World Tour Jessica Naz. However, with the full release approaching soon, the quality of these players will only continue to improve. Mohammed Kudus is the perfect addition for the Cornerstones promo, as he has become an important part of the Spurs roster since joining from West Ham.

While it is not known whether this item will be released as an SBC or an objective, this version of Mohammed Kudus will still be a popular choice amongst gamers using Premier League squads in Ultimate Team.

What will the Cornerstones SBC/objective version of Mohammed Kudus look like in EA FC 26?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this special item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 92
  • Shooting: 80
  • Passing: 76
  • Dribbling: 89
  • Defending: 64
  • Physicality: 78

While he is not rumored to possess any PlayStyle+ trait, he will still be an exceptional attacker under the FC IQ system due to these base stats. His 80-rated base item is already a viable option for low-budget Premier League squads in EA FC 26, making this Cornerstones version even more appealing.

This leaked version has exceptional pace and dribbling, which are important stats for attackers in the current meta. Fans will certainly be hoping that he is released as an objective rather than an SBC, as it will be even easier to unlock via gameplay.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
