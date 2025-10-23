EA FC 26 leaks: Myles Lewis-Skelly is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream SBC/objective

The Ultimate Scream promo will arrive soon in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and Myles Lewis-Skelly is rumored to arrive as an SBC/objective player during this event. The English youngster has risen to prominence over the last couple of seasons due to his performances in the Premier League, and he could now earn his very first special version of the game cycle.Arsenal have had a brilliant start to the latest campaign across all competitions after placing second in the Premier League for the last three seasons. Myles Lewis-Skelly was a breakthrough star for the North London club last season, earning a massive boost to his base overall rating in EA FC 26. He could now receive a special item during the Ultimate Scream promo as well.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Myles Lewis-Skelly could receive an Ultimate Scream version via an SBC or objective in EA FC 26The Ultimate Scream event was a fan-favorite amongst gamers in previous titles, and it is set to make its return to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26 after five years. This promo will include both current-gen superstars and Hero players, making it even more exciting. The leaked inclusion of Myles Lewis-Skelly as an objective or SBC player will add to the hype even further.The English youngster is extremely versatile and can play as a defender or a midfielder on the virtual pitch and in real life. His inclusion in this promo will give him the boost he needs to be effective in the current meta, as his base 78-rated item is not usable due to his low overall rating.What will the Ultimate Scream version of Myles Lewis-Skelly look like in EA FC 26?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 87Shooting: 70Passing: 80Dribbling: 83Defending: 82Physicality: 84He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which could enhance his abilities as an attacking wingback under the FC IQ system. While he is a left-back by default, he should be able to play in a wide variety of positions, including as a central midfielder. This will boost his versatility and make this a very desirable item in Ultimate Team.