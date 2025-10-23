  • home icon
EA FC 26 leaks: Myles Lewis-Skelly is rumored to arrive as an Ultimate Scream SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:13 GMT
Ultimate Scream Lewis-Skelly has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Ultimate Scream Lewis-Skelly has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Ultimate Scream promo will arrive soon in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and Myles Lewis-Skelly is rumored to arrive as an SBC/objective player during this event. The English youngster has risen to prominence over the last couple of seasons due to his performances in the Premier League, and he could now earn his very first special version of the game cycle.

Arsenal have had a brilliant start to the latest campaign across all competitions after placing second in the Premier League for the last three seasons. Myles Lewis-Skelly was a breakthrough star for the North London club last season, earning a massive boost to his base overall rating in EA FC 26. He could now receive a special item during the Ultimate Scream promo as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could receive an Ultimate Scream version via an SBC or objective in EA FC 26

The Ultimate Scream event was a fan-favorite amongst gamers in previous titles, and it is set to make its return to Ultimate Team in EA FC 26 after five years. This promo will include both current-gen superstars and Hero players, making it even more exciting. The leaked inclusion of Myles Lewis-Skelly as an objective or SBC player will add to the hype even further.

The English youngster is extremely versatile and can play as a defender or a midfielder on the virtual pitch and in real life. His inclusion in this promo will give him the boost he needs to be effective in the current meta, as his base 78-rated item is not usable due to his low overall rating.

What will the Ultimate Scream version of Myles Lewis-Skelly look like in EA FC 26?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 87
  • Shooting: 70
  • Passing: 80
  • Dribbling: 83
  • Defending: 82
  • Physicality: 84

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which could enhance his abilities as an attacking wingback under the FC IQ system. While he is a left-back by default, he should be able to play in a wide variety of positions, including as a central midfielder. This will boost his versatility and make this a very desirable item in Ultimate Team.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
