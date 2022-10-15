Elden Ring patch 1.07 dataminer finds new stings for DLC hairstyles

The rumors about Elden Ring's DLCs might just be true as dataminers have found new DLC hairstyle options in the game's newly released patch.

FromSoftware's open-world souls-like masterpiece recently received patch 1.07, which was mostly aimed at balancing the game for PvP. It included a host of weapon-scaling adjustments, Ash of War balancing, as well as a myriad of bug fixes and performance improvements.

#ELDENRING Elden Ring DLC hairstyles found in the patch 1.07 files. Doesn’t get much more concrete, evidence-wise, than this… Elden Ring DLC hairstyles found in the patch 1.07 files. Doesn’t get much more concrete, evidence-wise, than this…👀#ELDENRING https://t.co/VU1QYI6cxo

Balancing and stability fixes are expected with every update to the game. However, players were expecting developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco to finally reveal their rumored DLC plans for Elden Ring. Unfortunately for them, this did not happen.

After the patch went live, dataminers were quick to delve into the game files to look for any hints on the rumored DLC for the game. They found tangible evidence that the game's DLC might feature new hairstyle options for players' in-game avatar, the Tarnished.

Elden Ring's new update revealed some really concrete evidence pointing towards the game's rumored DLC expansion(s)

The character creator system is easily one of the best aspects of Elden Ring. FromSoftware has improved this feature tremendously over their previous projects, such as Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and even Sekiro.

Elden Ring is also the first game from FromSoftware that allows players to change their appearance whenever they want. They can do so from either the Roundtable Hold in Fia's room or at Rennala in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library.

Thus, the evidence dataminers found in the game's recent patch 1.07 has left fans very excited about the new customization possibilities.

The string "Parts_DLC01" in patch 1.07, which corresponds to a new hairstyle, also seems to indicate that the game might receive multiple expansions, much like Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3. Both games received multiple DLCs with some of the best boss fights in the series, including the likes of Sinh, Smelter Demon, Fume Knight, Sister Friede, Darkeater Midir, and Slave Knight Gael.

Full patch notes can be viewed here:



Please apply this patch to continue playing ELDEN RING patch 1.07 is available now.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ER_Patch107 Please apply this patch to continue playing #ELDENRING online. ELDEN RING patch 1.07 is available now.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ER_Patch107Please apply this patch to continue playing #ELDENRING online. https://t.co/dG0FDE1t2j

The new update also lays down the foundation of the promised ray-tracing feature for the game. Dataminers found strings related to the feature within the game files.

FromSoftware promised to introduce ray-tracing in Elden Ring for the current-generation PlayStation console, i.e. PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, in a post-launch patch. However, despite having a great launch on consoles, the game was marred by a myriad of technical issues on PC, which delayed the addition of new features.

It seems that FromSoftware will finally be adding the promised ray-tracing feature in a future update for the PS5 and PC version of the game. This will be a great addition right before any potential DLC expansion announcement.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

