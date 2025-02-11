EWC 2025: Chess legend Magnus Carlsen reportedly set to join Team Liquid

EWC 2025 is on the horizon and it is already turning heads in the esports community. The first edition of the Esports World Cup was a hit with multiple top-tier organizations from multiple games taking part in it. This year they have upped the stakes by introducing a list of new titles, with one surprising entry being chess, which has been brought to this tournament by Chess.com.

Multiple organizations like OpTic and TSM have already signed chess stars like the Botez sisters and Hikaru Nakamura respectively. Moreover, if rumors are to be believed, chess legend Magnus Carlsen will also be signed soon by Team Liquid.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Magnus Carlsen can possibly join Team Liquid for EWC 2025

Magnus Carlsen is reportedly set to join Team Liquid (Image via X/ @MagnusCarlsen/ Team Liquid)

First reported by Sheep Esports, Carlsen is reportedly in advanced negotiations stages with Team Liquid. With his record in the game, it is a no-brainer to pick him for EWC 2025. The 34-year-old has won coveted titles like the Chess World Champion five times, World Rapid Chess Champion five times, and World Blitz Chess Champion eight times.

Trending

On the other hand, Team Liquid also has a stellar scorecard in the Esports World Cup. They are currently placed in the second spot in Club Championship Standings after the first edition with five podium finishes. Naturally, they will be aiming to secure the top spot in EWC 2025.

Read more: Another Riot Games hit joins League of Legends and TFT in EWC 2025

Magnus Carlsen is also the ambassador for Chess.com for this year's Esports World Cup. Talking about this, he said,

"I’m thrilled to see chess join some of the biggest games in the world at the Esports World Cup. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to grow the game, by introducing chess to new audiences and inspiring the next generation of players. Being part of the esports family is an amazing opportunity for chess to broaden its reach to a massive group of esports fans."

It has not been officially confirmed that Magnus Carlsen will join Team Liquid to take part in the chess competition at EWC 2025. We will update the readers about any further developments as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to the Esports World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.