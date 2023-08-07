Genshin Impact has released the trailer for the upcoming 4.0 update, which contains scenes from the Fontaine Archon Quest. An interesting part about the trailer that many fans may have noticed was that it featured Childe, confirming his involvement in the upcoming storyline. However, he did not have his vision, which led to many making theories about what could have happened to it and why.

Interestingly, there are also leaks about Childe's vision's whereabouts from a reliable source. This article will briefly talk about some of the fan theories and also cover the aforementioned leaks. Genshin Impact players are advised to proceed with caution since there might be potential storyline spoilers ahead.

Fans make theories as Childe shows up without a vision in Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer

A Reddit user named @Karezi413 recently shared their own theory about Childe losing his vision in Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer. It suggests that the character could be competing against, or working separately from, Arlecchino as they might have different agendas in Fontaine. Thus, the former likely joined hands with the Traveler for a brief period and entrusted his vision to them for reasons unknown at the moment.

The Reddit user adds that Childe likely storms into the Fontaine Courtroom to confront Neuvillette and Furina but has a hard time fighting off all the enemies. However, the Traveler shows up to help him and return his vision, and he uses his Delusion as a last-ditch effort to escape the place.

Another fan suggests that Childe could be on trial, and the court might have confiscated his vision and are deciding whether it should be rescinded. In addition, they believe all of this could be a part of a bigger scheme to obtain the Hydro Gnosis from Focalors. Interestingly, these theories seem plausible, and there are story leaks from reliable sources supporting one of the theories.

Caution: The following section may contain story spoilers.

A recent leak hints at Childe's vision's whereabouts

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan Fontaine Law



Vision can't bring to Tribunal



法廷に神の目持ち込み禁止

@HoyoverseJapan is one of the reliable sources for Genshin Impact leaks. A recent leak from them suggests that there is a law in Fontaine that prohibits carrying a vision inside the courtroom.

Meanwhile, @hxg_diluc, another leaker with a good track record, suggests that Childe may have given his vision to the Traveler for safekeeping, and that's why he is missing his vision in the 4.0 trailer. Interestingly, this leak supports the first theory about both parties teaming up in Fontaine.

Therefore, one might assume that Childe gave his vision to the Traveler before going to the courtroom, which also lines up with the previous leak.