FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 19 (TOTW 19) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22's weekly launch of the Team of the Week team continues with the latest upcoming release, which will contain player items for week 19 (TOTW 19).
TOTW cards are released every Wednesday at 6:00 PM UK time, and the cards are available across all packs. The cards represent footballers who perform excellently throughout the week.
Like the recent TOTY cards, TOTW items also have boosted stats compared to their base variants. The TOTW items are also important in completing different SBCs as many major SBCs require at least one TOTW item to complete.
Naturally, the price of TOTW items is generally high and can cost a fortune if the cards are good on meta. With several standout performances, here's a look at the footballers who can be present in FIFA 22 TOTW 19.
Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 19)
Steven Bergwijn
The Dutch winger may not have been a starter, but he had the most important say in the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Bergwijn scored two to help Spurs win 3-2 in a thrilling contest.
Josh Sargent
Norwich City had a massive 3-0 win away against Watford. American forward Josh Sargent scored a brace and got the MOTM which could promote him to FIFA 22 TOTW 19.
Nabil Fekir
Fekir has one of the most special promo cards in the game. He did receive another special card on the back of his two assists in Real Betis' 4-1 win over Espanyol.
Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho could be the silver star in TOTW 19 with his brace and an assist in Fulham's 6-2 win over Birmingham City.
Emre Akbaba
Alanyaspor won 6-0 against Hatayspor and attacking midfielder Akbaba scored a memorable hat-trick and was rightfully awarded the MOTM award.
Moussa Diaby
One of the fastest players in FIFA 22, Diaby scored a hat-trick in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-1 win over domestic rivals Augsburg. Diaby's TOTW card might be having 99 Pace if it appears.
Donyell Malen
Young Dutch footballer Malen was influential in Dortmund's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim. He scored a couple of assists and one of his passes was also turned into an own goal by the opposition.
Matheus Cunha
Atletico Madrid had a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Valencia. Cunha came off the bench to score once and assist another.
Joao Moutinho
The Portuguese veteran turned on the years as he scored one and assisted another as Wolves narrowly edged Brentford 2-1.
Alfonso Pedraza
The Spaniard maintained a great defensive work rate to preserve a clean sheet and assisted one goal in Villareal's 3-0 win over Mallorca.
Hwang Ui-jo
The South Korean forward scored an important hat-trick to help Bordeaux win a 4-3 thriller against Strasbourg.
Juanma Garcia
In the lower divisions of Spain, Garcia scored a hat-trick to help Burgos win 4-0 against Leganes.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 19, and not the actual one.