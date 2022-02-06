FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 21 (TOTW 21) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 TOTW will once again be returning with the best performers from club football after the previous week's release featuring the best performers on the international stage.

Players will once again be aiming to try for special items that have increased in demand. Several SBCs over the last month have seen heavy usage of the TOTW items in tasks. Aside from their SBC requirements, in-form cards also have boosted stats, making them better than their base variants.

While the official entrants to FIFA 22 TOTW 21 will only be known on Wednesday, there are already some worthy candidates. These items performed well last week to propel their case for a position on TOTW 21.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 21)

Arkadiusz Milik

The Polish striker was on song as he scored a memorable hat-trick in Marseille's 5-2 win over Angers. He was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match as well and is almost certain to be present in FIFA 22 TOTW 21.

Enes Unal

Getafe had a comfortable 3-0 win over Levante. Enes Unal played the most influential role by scoring a brace and winning the Man of the Match award.

Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia is making the most out of his loan spell at Sporting. Lisbon won 4-1 over Belenenses SAD and Sarabia scored one goal and assisted another.

Reo Hatate

Japanese footballer Hatate played an influential role in the Old Firm derby as Celtic brushed aside Rangers by a scoreline of 3-0. Hatate won the MOTM and scored two goals himself.

Dennis Ayensa

Ingolstadt won 5-0 against Nurnberg, and forward Ayensa had a hat-trick of assists to his name. He even chipped in with a goal all by himself to cap an outstanding performance.

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan had a massive derby win over Inter. Giroud helped Milan win 2-1 with one goal and one assist. He could make his debut in FIFA 22 TOTW in the upcoming week.

Marko Livaja

The Croatian league saw a lot of action as Hajduk Split won 4-0 over Gorica. Livaja scored two goals and set up another to be awarded the MOTM.

Sergio Herrera

The Spanish keeper not only managed to keep a clean sheet, but also saved a penalty to ensure the scoreline between Osasuna and Sevilla stayed 0-0.

Brais Mendez

As Celta Vigo beat Rayo Vallecano by 2 goals to nil, Brais Mendez scored both to win the MOTM award.

Robert Glatzel

The German striker scored 4 goals to help Hamburg score 5 past Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for TOTW 21, and not the actual one.

