FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will be releasing Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) cards on the upcoming Wednesday, and there are already some deserving candidates to take their place.

The TOTW cards are special items awarded to footballers who perform outstandingly over the course of a week. The cards are available in all packs once they're revealed but have fewer odds of being drawn. The TOTW cards are also useful in FIFA 22 to complete certain SBCs.

Their boosted stats and SBC requirements result in a higher value of these cards even when one tries to acquire them from the FUT market. The TOTW 20 cards will be available for one week until being replaced by TOTW 21 cards. With several brilliant performances, here are the names who could grab a place in the TOTW 20 for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 20)

Diego Godin

With international fixtures going on, Paraguay faced Uruguay in a high-voltage clash. Diego Godin performed brilliantly to help Uruguay win 1-0 and keep a clean sheet. He also assisted in the solitary goal that helped Uruguay get the much-needed win.

Caio Canedo

UAE got a much-needed 2-0 win over Syria and forward Canedo was involved in both goals. He scored one goal directly and assisted the other to help the Gulf nation get 3 vital points.

Salomon Rondon

Rondon is almost guaranteed a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 20 with his brilliant hat-trick helping Venezuela get a 4-1 win over Bolivia.

Karl Toko-Ekambi

Cameroon won 2-0 over Gambia and Lyon attacker Toko-Ekambi was at the center of both goals. His two goals helped Cameroon get 3 points and the player was awarded Man of the Match for his performance.

Cameron Brannagan

The lower leagues took some crazy action in Oxford United's 7-2 win over Gillingham. Brannagan scored four goals, with all four coming from the penalty spot.

Dion Charles

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles had a field day as the club ran riot against Sunderland. Bolton won the match 6-0 and Charles managed to score two and assist one more.

Tom Rogic

The Australian attacking midfielder played an influential role in Australia's 4-0 win over Vietnam. Rogic scored one and assisted another to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

Angel Di Maria

Argentina had a thrilling 2-1 win over Chile and Di Maria scored one goal and was a constant livewire. He could well deserve a spot in FIFA 22 TOTW 20.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for TOTW 20, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi