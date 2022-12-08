FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo - All major leaks featuring Pedri, Bellingham, and more

The FUT World Cup Phenoms promo in FIFA 23 is rumored to introduce some brilliant cards, including Pedri and Jude Bellingham.

Since news of the promo broke, there have been plenty of leaks about what it will offer. The rumored cards will make a lot of headlines if they are released in Ultimate Team. Some will likely be available in card packs, while others will be accessible via Objectives and SBCs.

Jude Bellingham was the first World Cup Phenoms promo card leaked online, courtesy of FUT Sheriff. The Englishman grabbed headlines when he made his senior debut for Birmingham City at the age of 16. Meanwhile, Pedri has become a mainstay in the Barcelona and Spain midfield thanks to his phenomenal performances.

While the two cards will be in high demand, there are many other exciting FUT World Cup Phenoms promo leaks.

The FUT World Cup Phenoms cards of Jude Bellingham and Pedri could be excellent additions to anyone's squad in FIFA 23

Pedri is considered the next big thing in Spanish football and is expected to accomplish great things in the future. Known for his dribbling and passing abilities, his FUT World Cup Phenoms card will likely reflect those qualities. It remains to be seen how the card will deal with his lack of pace in FIFA 23, which would be helpful in the meta.

The predicted stats of Jude Bellingham's special card are much more well-rounded. Based on these stats, the card can be used in different positions, with an emphasis on passing and pace.

Eder Militao and Jules Kounde are also among the rumored FUT World Cup Phenoms promo cards. Both are excellent defensive choices in FIFA 23. They also have a good combination of pace and defending, which is important in the current meta.

Additionally, some leaks claim that Lautaro Martinez and Lisandro Martinez will feature in the World Cup Phenoms promo. Both players are key members of the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup and will be immensely useful in anyone's Ultimate Team journey.

Rafael Leao is another exciting World Cup Phenoms promo addition that could become quite popular in the FIFA 23 community. His cards have very high pace and dribbling, which are helpful in the meta.

Those who missed out on his earlier POTM Serie A version will now be able to add a special one to their Ultimate Team squad.

The duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan David are set to be part of the inaugural SBC and objective cards, respectively. It will be interesting to see what conditions FIFA 23 players will have to meet to unlock these cards.

Overall, the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo looks set to bring some fantastic cards for players. It remains to be seen how many of these leaks will turn out to be true.

The FUT World Cup Phenoms promo is expected to arrive in FIFA 23 this Friday, December 9, 2022.

