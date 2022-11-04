FIFA 23 rumors suggest AC Milan star Rafael Leao will be getting a scanned face as part of World Cup update

As good as Rafael Leao is in FIFA 23, players using his card have a common complaint due to the lack of his scanned face in the game.

That could change very soon, according to career mode specialist RaatjeFC, who tweeted about a major update coming to the game. According to them, the Portuguese footballer will soon be getting an in-game face that will be authentic in nature.

RaatjeFC @RaatjeFC ️ Rafael Leão will get a scanned gameface in #FIFA23 with the World Cup update Rafael Leão will get a scanned gameface in #FIFA23 with the World Cup update ✅️🇵🇹

The information comes on the back of a glimpse of the Portuguese in the World Cup deep-dive trailer. RaatjeFC appears to have caught a glimpse of the AC Milan attacker in there, and the footballer exhibits a real face for the first time. The trailer was released a few days ago, and EA Sports showcased what gamers can expect over the next couple of months.

In FIFA 23, there are two types of footballers' faces - authentic and generic. EA Sports can only scan the faces of some footballers, and many are assigned generic ones that loosely represent how they look in real life.

Many fans feel that Rafael Leao should have already had a real face by now. It needs to be clarified why EA Sports didn't do so in the first place, and the possible reason could have been licensing.

After all, Rafael Leao is an AC Milan footballer, and the team has entered into a licensed partnership with Konami and eFootball 2023. This could have been the main reason why the flamboyant attacker doesn't have a real face in FIFA 23. However, the appropriate textures are now likely to be added, thanks to the licensing EA Sports enjoys with FIFA over the upcoming game modes.

FIFA 23 could have more licenses along the likes of Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao getting a scanned in-game face will be delightful as many FIFA 23 players use his meta-dominating card. However, there could be more coming to the game, including the Brazilian national team getting a license. Selecao doesn't have a real squad in the game and is comprised of fake footballers.

This could also change in the official sense, with EA Sports getting the rights of all the 32 nations that have qualified for Qatar. This will be known on November 9, when the World Cup content kicks off.

It remains to be seen how the community will react to all the new content coming their way as early as tonight. The World Cup warm-up event starts in FIFA 23 with SBCs and more content before the main content kicks off next week.

Players will get a dedicated World Cup mode containing different in-game events. Additionally, the Ultimate Team experience will also be expanded with new cards, promos, and more.

