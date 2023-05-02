FIFA 23 leak hints at Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if the latest rumors are to be believed. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff who posted it on their Twitter account. It will add to the long list of special cards in Ultimate Team. While some of the items are terrific in their own right, the upcoming SBC could take things to the next level.

Not much is known about the Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC at the time of writing. This is mainly due to the lack of official information from EA Sports. However, certain predictions can be made based on how the TOTS Moments SBCs have worked out in FIFA 23.

The Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC could become a pro-meta option in FIFA 23

Allan Saint-Maximin’s cards have always been coveted by FIFA 23 players. This is purely due to how good they’re on the in-game meta. The items typically have strong key stats, which allows the Frenchman to dominate the in-game attack.

The upcoming Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC is great news for the players. First, the card will have guaranteed boosts over his existing items. This will allow players to use the upcoming option longer in their squads. The card being part of an SBC will bode well for the community.

Unlike typical promo items, cards that are part of SBCs don’t require any pack openings. Players must complete the challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team, and the item will be theirs. They can also reduce costs by using cards already in their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team collection.

The potential cost will be determined by the tasks associated with the challenge. More tasks will mean players will have to spend more on fodder. While the exact cost will be known upon the official release, the card could be quite expensive.

The release date of the Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC remains unknown. It could arrive later tomorrow, May 3. EA Sports has added several TOTS Moments cards as SBCs, allowing players to complete those challenges. Alternatively, they can wait patiently for the mercurial Frenchman’s challenge to arrive.

Poll : 0 votes