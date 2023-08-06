FIFA 23 leak hints at Ansu Fati arriving as a FUTTIES player

With the third week of FUTTIES being underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, rumors on social media suggest that Spanish youngster Ansu Fati will be part of the promo. The FC Barcelona prodigy has started to show glimpses of his former self after being injured for most of the last season, and fans will be hoping to see more of him in the upcoming campaign.

The beauty of the FUTTIES promo is in its conclusive nature. With it being potentially the final promo of FIFA 23, EA Sports has gone all out to try and deliver the content that gamers have been asking for all year. There are plenty of overpowered players to choose from, and if leaks are to be believed, Ansu Fati will soon be up for grabs as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Spanish wonderkid Ansu Fati rumored to receive a FUTTIES version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FC Barcelona had a triumphant 2022/23 season, winning the La Liga comfortably and establishing their dominance in domestic competitions. The driving force behind their success is the youth at the core of their roster, with the likes of Pedri and Gavi leading the line. Ansu Fati is a youngster who is yet to deliver on his potential, and will soon be receiving a boosted FUTTIES version in FIFA 23.

Fati already possesses an Out Of Positions version that was released much earlier in the game cycle. However, it has fallen far behind the power curve of the game's meta, and fans will be looking forward to his FUTTIES item to add his Spanish flair to their starting lineup.

What will FUTTIES Ansu Fati look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Ansu Fati is coming as FUTTIES soon!



Stats are prediction



#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/143527JjCW Ansu Fati is coming as FUTTIES soon!Stats are prediction 🪄Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !

Despite his official stats and overall rating not being confirmed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction based on the upgrade provided to other FUTTIES players. They suggested that he could receive a 96-rated striker version with the following attributes:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 98

Shooting: 94

Defending: 50

Passing: 92

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to be a Premium FUTTIES card, which will make it extremely easy for gamers to add him to their squad on full chemistry. With stats like these, FUTTIES Ansu Fati could possibly be amongst the best La Liga attackers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially if he is provided with a boost to his skill moves and weak foot abilities.