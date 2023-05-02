FIFA 23 leak hints at Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC coming soon - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, French superstar Antoine Griezmann will be the La Liga POTM SBC in FIFA 23 for April. Reliable leaker @FIFA23Leaked_ posted the information on their Twitter account on May 1. After a few drab seasons in La Liga, Griezmann is finally showcasing his qualities for Atletico Madrid. However, not much is known about his upcoming La Liga POTM SBC at the time of writing.

EA Sports hasn’t officially declared anything and all the information available is based on speculation. Some predictions can be made based on how SBCs typically work in FIFA 23. Moreover, this won’t be his first POTM challenge, as the French World Cup winner has already won a Player of the Month award in 2023.

The upcoming Antoine Griezmann La Liga POTM SBC will be an upgrade over his existing card in FIFA 23

Griezmann has rediscovered his form since returning to Atletico Madrid, which saw him win the La Liga POTM award in March. Lightning seems to have struck twice as the community has once again voted him for the coveted position. His upcoming La Liga POTM SBC is a testament to his superb performances, and FIFA 23 players can make the most out of it.

Those who might have missed his earlier POTM SBC will have another chance. Players won’t have to depend on the FUT market or open any pack to unlock the new card. All they have to do is complete the challenge before it expires from the game.

The release date of Griezmann’s upcoming La Liga POTM SBC isn’t known yet. It could become available as early as later tonight, May 2, when the daily content refreshes at 6 pm UK time. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official sources for the latest information.

His earlier POTM SBC was priced at around 300,000 FUT coins and the upcoming one could have similar numbers. The cost will be determined by the number of tasks associated with the Squad Building Challenge.

As for the card, the Frenchman will receive a +1 upgrade over his existing POTM item. Simply put, he will enter the 90 overall mark for the first time in FIFA 23. He’ll be the perfect addition for squads based around La Liga or French footballers.

