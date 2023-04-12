FIFA 23 leak hints at Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff broke the news on their Twitter account. This comes amidst a host of cards that have been leaked online. All of them will be part of the second week of the Trophy Titans promo, which will take place on April 14. If the rumor turns out to be true, this will be the first instance of a Trophy Titans Hero being included in a Squad Building Challenge.

The ongoing promo has introduced new versions of Heroes and Icons, most of which can be found in the FUT market. No official information about the Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC has been revealed online. However, some predictions could be made based on his existing versions.

The Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC will certainly be in the plans of many FIFA 23 players

Italian legend Claudio Marchisio has two Hero cards at the time of writing. While he did receive a special version in World Cup Heroes, there was no such luck during the Fantasy FUT promo.

FIFA 23 players could finally have a new version when Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC goes live. Many have asked for an upgraded version, and the upcoming card could answer their prayers. The rumored version will have better stats than the existing World Cup item.

The price of the Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC will depend on the number of tasks. A complex set of tasks will result in higher prices, making it less accessible for the FIFA 23 community. At the time of writing, his World Cup Hero card sells for around 885,000 FUT coins, while the standard version is available within the 100,000 mark.

Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC’s release date also remains unknown at this point. Since it’s supposed to be part of the Team 2 event, the Squad Building Challenge will likely appear on or after April 14. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official sources to stay updated with the latest information.

While FIFA 23 players wait for the Italian’s upcoming card, there are some interesting alternatives to consider. Several FUT Birthday cards are obtainable from different challenges, and some can be considered a bargain. Players can also obtain Roy Keane’s Trophy Titans version by completing his SBC.

