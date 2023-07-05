FIFA 23 leak hints at Edmond Tapsoba arriving as a Shapeshifters SBC

With the third week of Shapeshifters rumored to feature the final batch of these players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has suggested that Edmond Tapsoba will arrive as an SBC soon. The Bayer Leverkusen center-back is renowned for being extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch, making his rumored SBC even more exciting for FUT fans.

If social media rumors are to be believed, Shapeshifters will only contain three rosters in FIFA 23, unlike the four teams of last year. This means that the remaining players that are rumored to arrive during this promo will be released over the course of the coming few days, including a Shapeshifters SBC version of Edmond Tapsoba.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on Twitter/FUT Sheriff leaks.

Shapeshifters Tapsoba will arrive as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayer Leverkusen has consistently delivered impressive performances in domestic and European competitions over the years. Not only are they fierce competitors in the Bundesliga, but they also put up a fight against the best teams in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Edmond Tapsoba has been a mainstay in their roster over the past few seasons, fortifying their backline with his defensive prowess.

The Burkina Faso superstar has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football, and his abilities in FIFA 23 reflect his real-life skills. He is a fan-favorite amongst FUT enthusiasts due to his various special versions over the years, and his leaked Shapeshifters SBC will add a whole new element to his style of play.

What will Shapeshifters Tapsoba look like?

It is impossible to predict the overall rating and stats of the upcoming Shapeshifters item, as his new position is yet to be revealed. The Shapeshifters promo has showcased how heavily the new roles affect the players' stats, and Tapsoba will be no different.

He already possesses an 88-rated Europa League Man of the Match item in FIFA 23, and his new card will undoubtedly be higher-rated. However, his viability in the game's current meta will depend entirely on his new position. With his tall stature and imposing physical presence, he will make an excellent defensive midfielder. Still, he might struggle in offensive positions because he is not the most agile and responsive.

