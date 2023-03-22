FIFA 23 leak hints at Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 leak is to be believed, the Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon card will soon become available in Ultimate Team. The information comes from reliable content specialist FUT Scoreboard, who posted it on their social media accounts.

This is the first instance of an icon card being leaked online. The community has been buzzing ever since rumors surrounding the upcoming icons began to surface. While EA Sports hasn't confirmed any names, Cantona will certainly be a fan favorite if he ultimately arrives in the game.

Icon cards are special versions of footballing legends, and they have incredible value. There have been different versions so far, and the upcoming FUT Birthday promo will add to it.

The Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon will certainly be on every FIFA 23 player's wishlist

Not much is known about the Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon card at this point. The instance of FUT Birthday Icons was itself confirmed earlier on March 20, when the community noticed two different card designs.

Cantona will come as Fut Birthday Icon.

FIFA 23 players will likely have to wait until March 24 when the upcoming promo goes live. It's unclear as to how these icons will be made available in the game. EA Sports has typically introduced the bulk of them in packs, while a few limited options are made available via SBCs.

For the Eric Cantona FUT Birthday Icon card, a route via packs seems like the most plausible outcome. It's advisable for readers to wait for the official confirmation before making any assumptions.

If the leaked card is part of an SBC, it could be a costly affair. The same could also be said if he's available in packs. Irrespective of how he becomes available, Cantona will be expensive to acquire.

Pedri is added to come as SBC during FUT Birthday



Stats are predicted











Pedri is added to come as SBC during FUT Birthday. Stats are predicted.

Those looking to acquire the legendary Frenchman should start saving their coins. More cards are likely to be leaked over the next couple of days in the leadup to the promo's launch in FIFA 23. Barcelona's Pedri is also rumored to arrive as an SBC, providing more options to players.

