FIFA 23 leak hints at Ever Banega arriving as a Shapeshifters player in Ultimate Team

The third batch of Shapeshifters is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks continue to arrive on social media, with Ever Banega being rumored to receive a special card. The Argentine midfielder made a name for himself in top European leagues and is currently plying his trade for Al-Shabab FC in the Saudi League.

Gamers have been treated to a wide variety of content during the three weeks of Shapeshifters so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There have been multiple rosters of special cards added to the game, along with plenty of player SBCs for gamers to add to their FUT squads.

While it has not been disclosed whether he will arrive in packs or as an SBC/objective, fans will definitely be eager to get their hands on this special version.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Shapeshifters Ever Banega has been leaked on Twitter and could arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Ever Banega still showcases glimpses of the ability that made him a notorious playmaker in European club football. He was a regular starter for the likes of Sevilla, Valencia, and Inter, making him a seasoned veteran of the sport. While he is not as prominent as he used to be, his rumored Shapeshifters item will definitely be sought-after.

The ROSHN Saudi League has recently gained popularity with mainstream audiences, especially with a host of household names joining the competition. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante now being part of Saudi football, it has also become prominent in the virtual world of FIFA 23.

What will Shapeshifters Ever Banega look like?

Ever Banega has a base rating of 81 in FIFA 23, with extremely underwhelming stats that depict him as a shadow of his former self. However, his rumored Shapeshifters card will undoubtedly receive massive boosts to make him viable in the game's current meta.

That said, since his new position and role have not been disclosed, it is impossible to predict what stats and overall rating he will receive. His in-game performance will also rely on his new role, as his build and physical stature will make him more suited to an offensive position.

Poll : 0 votes