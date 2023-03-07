FIFA 23 leak hints at Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon SBC coming soon to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon have the Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon SBC in their squads, according to the latest leaks to have appeared on social media. The information comes from FIFA insider FIFATradingRomania who broke the news on March 7. This will be the latest Prime icon card to become part of a SBC in Ultimate Team, and there are valid reasons for players to be excited.

The ongoing Fantasy FUT promo has introduced some fantastic SBCs which feature special cards. This ranges between those of active footballers and Heroes, which belong to legends of the game known worldwide. Based on recent rumors, players could also have a chance at earning a Prime icon card.

Not much is known about the Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon SBC, which has been leaked online. However, the special card already exists in FIFA 23, so players know what to expect.

The Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon SBC could be a great challenge to complete for FIFA 23 players

Icon cards are special items for footballers who have retired as game legends. Each icon has three versions - Base, Mid, and Prime, with the latter having the best stats overall. Ordinarily, these cards are available in packs, and the odds of obtaining them are pretty low.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania World cup winner

3 times Italian Champion

Played in 3 world cups

Prime Zambrotta is set to come as SBC Soon.

Fifa 22 vibes

.

#fifa23 World cup winner3 times Italian ChampionPlayed in 3 world cupsPrime Zambrotta is set to come as SBC Soon.Fifa 22 vibes ✅World cup winner✅3 times Italian Champion✅Played in 3 world cupsPrime Zambrotta is set to come as SBC Soon.👀Fifa 22 vibes🔥.#fifa23 https://t.co/7UMqCNKDfR

The situation will be quite different when the Gianluca Zambrotta Prime Icon SBC releases in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. For starters, the card will be guaranteed to all who complete the challenge within the given time. There'll be no dependence on luck, as players can also estimate the coins needed for the fodder.

The tasks of this SBC will likely be revealed with the official release. It will determine the challenge's popularity, as a reasonable completion cost will make the card much more accessible. Recent icon SBCs have been priced judiciously, and FIFA 23 players will certainly hope for the same.

The SBC could be released as early as tonight, March 7, when the daily content appears in Ultimate Team. However, depending on their plans, EA Sports could release it over the next few days. Whatever the case, players will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on the proceedings.

Those unwilling to wait could try their hands at the existing options in Ultimate Team. Players can earn the Fantasy FUT items of Sami Al-Jaber, Memphis Depay, and Samuel Umtiti, whose SBCs are currently available. More SBCs from the ongoing promo will appear over the next few days in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes