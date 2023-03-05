FIFA 23 Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering an exciting card to all players. The latest challenge also ensures that every player can get their hands on the brand new Heroes as long as they complete the assigned task in the given time.

This could be a massive game-changer as Heroes are unique cards of former legends. EA Sports released two versions before the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo, but the latest one seems unique. It will be the first time these cards could get upgrades, improving their stats and overall. However, the first step will be for the players to complete the Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC.

Let's take a look at the tasks that are part of it. This will give FIFA 23 players an idea of the approximate amount of coins they need to complete the challenge. Moreover, an idea of the costs will help them decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC is a good pick for many FIFA 23 players

EA has surprisingly kept things simple with the Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC. Only one task has its associated conditions, which will have to be met while completing the challenge. While the requirements seem high initially, they're along expected lines considering the rewards.

Task 1 - Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 88 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC will cost around 140,000 FUT coins if players get all the fodder from the market. However, the said SBC is live in FIFA 23 for 12 weeks as of March 4.

This will allow players to gather their fodder via different game modes. FIFA 23 players can get different in-game packs weekly by completing objectives and ranking high in various game modes. The rewards are handed out based on their performance, and the eligible cards can then be used to complete the Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC.

This will reduce the completion cost, allowing players to save coins for alternate uses. It will also increase the valuation of the particular card since players will obtain it for a lesser amount.

Sami Al-Jaber Fantasy FUT Hero SBC reward

The regular Heroes card of Sami Al-Jaber failed to gain much traction due to its lower stats overall. It meant the card lost relevance in FIFA 23 soon after its release as players switched to alternate options. This one might be a different case altogether, thanks to the stats on it.

Overall: 89

Position: ST

Pace: 92

Shooting: 89

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 47

Physicality: 75

The unique card also has 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot. Overall, the Fantasy FUT Hero card significantly improved over its earlier iterations. There's also scope for the card to get upgrades in the future, which gives players another incentive. Overall, the SBC is worth the completion cost, and the card could be a valuable addition to many squads.

