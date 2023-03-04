FIFA 23 Gabri Veiga La Liga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

As we start another month in FUT, the Gabri Viega La Liga POTM SBC has been announced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players a dedicated Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on the unique card of the La Liga Santander Player of the Month for February.

The POTM cards for FIFA games are decided through a fan poll on EA's official website every month, and the Spanish striker from RC Celta took home the award in February, having scored four goals in four matches.

Let's look at all the tasks from Gabri Veiga La Liga POTM SBC with a discussion about the card to help FIFA 23 players decide whether the challenge is worth attempting.

FIFA 23 POTM SBC Alert: Gabri Veiga is La Liga's Player of the Month for February

The requirements for the Gabri Veiga POTM SBC are fairly simple. To complete the Squad Building Challenge, players must complete two tasks within the next month, giving them ample time to complete the challenge.

Here are all the requirements that one needs to adhere to while building the squads in exchange for the unique Player of the Month Card:

Task 1 - Spain

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Spain: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players pack

Estimated Cost: 13,000 - 14,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 2 - La Liga

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players pack

Estimated Cost: 25,000 - 26,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

Gabri Veiga has gotten some significant stat boosts to his cards, and those who want to add his special POTM card to their FIFA 23 squad need to dish out about 40K coins in total in fodder prices to complete the tasks as per current market prices.

Players should remember that those looking to save on the cost may wait a few days to see if the price drops, as the SBC will be valid until next month.

Of course, the alternative is to use some high-value fodder from their preexisting FUT clubs, reducing the cost significantly. With the simple Squad Building requirements, even the more casual FUT players should not have much trouble completing the challenge.

Furthermore, there are no chemistry requirements for the Gabri Veiga POTM SBC. This means players are free to use any and all cards from their FIFA 23 roster or the transfer market that match the requirements without the need to check clubs, leagues, or nationalities.

Is Gabri Veiga's POTM card worth it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Gabri Veiga's Player of the Month card for February has received some significant upgrades, with an impressive +25 to his overall rating for his achievements over the last month. Here are all of his stats for FIFA 23 players looking to pack him:

Overall: 86

Position: CM (Alt - CAM)

Pace: 86

Shooting: 83

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 71

Physicality: 81

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 star

The Gabri Veiga POTM card has decent stats across the board, making him a solid addition to most FIFA 23 teams. The low cost of his SBC makes him a good candidate for beginners and the more casual players looking for a decent CM card that can also provide La Liga and Spanish connections to the team's chemistry.

