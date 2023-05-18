FIFA 23 leak hints at Giorgio Chiellini being part of MLS TOTS

The MLS TOTS will arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a leak on social media suggests that Giorgio Chiellini will be included on the roster. The Italian veteran joined LAFC this summer after a historic stint with Juventus. While his performances have not been worthy of a Team of the Season version, he is rumored to receive a TOTS Moments card instead.

The MLS is slowly developing into one of the most underrated and exciting competitions for club football enthusiasts. Not only does the league have a plethora of talent, but it also attracts global audiences by providing legends of the sport with a platform to end their careers with a swansong.

Giorgio Chiellini is no different, and the legendary defender is rumored to receive a boosted version in FIFA 23 MLS TOTS.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Georgio Chiellini's TOTS Moments card will be very different from Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Chiellini is regarded as one of the most consistent and technically gifted defenders in recent memory. The Italian centre-back has been performing at the highest level for years, and his time at Juventus is nothing short of legendary. He has garnered the admiration of a worldwide audience over the years, winning a host of accolades with both club and country in the process.

Cheillini's move to LAFC in the summer attracted a lot of attention to the league. He has had several impressive performances over the season to earn himself a rumored MLS TOTS Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

Chiellini already possesses a boosted Winter Wildcards version in FUT 23, but his leaked MLS TOTS Moments card will be significantly different and better in many aspects. While his previous special iteration was deployed as a central attacking midfielder due to the fantasy-based theme of the promo, his TOTS Moments variant will be a centre-back.

While his exact overall rating and stats have not been confirmed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the LAFC defender will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 73

Shooting: 55

Defending: 92

Passing: 70

Physicality: 90

If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, Chiellini will be an excellent defensive enforcer in the current meta of FIFA 23. Despite being from a minor league, players like End of an Era Gareth Bale will serve as excellent options to provide him with the necessary chemistry points.

