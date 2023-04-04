FIFA 23 leak hints at Goncalo Guedes RTTF SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Following the latest leak, Goncalo Guedes is set to appear as a FIFA 23 RTTF SBC in Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff disclosed the information on their Twitter account.

It’s safe to say that not many have been expecting new Ultimate Team content belonging to the RTTF promo. The Road to the Finals cards were released in early 2023 as part of pack items and SBCs. The promo options have been very popular since they came with potential upgrades.

Although the official stats remain unknown, Guedes will be an excellent choice for many players. While FIFA 23 players will have to wait until the official release of the SBC, some guesswork can be done.

The Goncalo Guedes RTTF SBC could become a surprise hit in FIFA 23

There haven’t been many SBCs in FIFA 23 that reward items from the Liga NOS. That could soon change when Goncalo Guedes' RTTF SBC goes live in Ultimate Team.

This will be the first instance of the Portuguese winger getting a promo card. It will undoubtedly get some significant boosts in the key areas, which could make it worthwhile for the players. The card will also work well with other Liga NOS items in Ultimate Team.

The official stats will determine how good the card will be in the meta. Player items that do well in the match engine tend to perform better and have higher demands.

Since the leaked item comes as an SBC reward, FIFA 23 enthusiasts won’t have to rely on packs or the FUT market. They must only complete the assigned tasks in time to unlock the card.

It remains to be seen when Goncalo Guedes' RTTF SBC will be released in Ultimate Team. The squad-building challenge could go live as early as later tonight, on April 4, when the daily content refreshes.

Like all other Road to the Finals items, the upcoming card will also be able to receive boosts based on how well Benfica do in the UEFA Champions League.

Players looking for immediate reinforcements can complete the ongoing FUT Birthday SBCs instead. It includes some fantastic footballers like Pedri, Gennaro Gattuso, and more.

