5 best FIFA 23 Road to the Final cards to use in Ultimate Team

The highly anticipated Road to the Final promo is finally live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports seems to have gone all-out with their roster selection. The event features some of the most popular names from the biggest teams in Europe, providing gamers with overpowered cards to try out in FUT.

However, with the promo being massively hyped, these cards are arriving at hefty prices in the FUT transfer market. With coins being more valuable than ever in FIFA 23, gamers will be curious to know which RTTF cards are worth the investment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered RTTF cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Roberto Firmino

As the most expensive card in the RTTF roster, it comes as no surprise that Roberto Firmino is present on this list. The mercurial Brazilian forward is amongst the most flashy and versatile attackers in European football, and his abilities are reflected accurately in his new 91-rated version.

With Liverpool facing off against reigning Champions Real Madrid in the knockout stages, Firmino certainly has his work cut out for him if his card is to receive any upgrades in FIFA 23. However, with five-star skill moves, incredible attributes, and the potential to be boosted even further, he's definitely an overpowered attacking option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

2) Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka's inclusion in the promo lineup came as a surprise to many, as the German midfielder already possesses a Path to Glory card in FIFA 23. With PTG cards being extremely similar to RTTF versions, especially in terms of their dynamic nature, many believe that Goretzka's latest card is not worth the coins. However, that's not necessarily true.

With Bayern Munich emerging as the victors in the first leg against PSG, their chances of qualifying are fairly high. The Bavarians have an impressive roster and are amongst the favorites to win it all in the Champions League, making RTTF Goretzka an even more enticing purchase in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

3) Anthony Martial

Despite walking away with a draw against FC Barcelona in their knockout fixture, Manchester United are still touted as the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils have had somewhat of a resurgence in recent times under the leadership of Erik Ten Haag, and their impressive form has only further boosted the popularity of RTTF Anthony Martial in FIFA 23.

Martial has historically been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team since FIFA 17, and his latest version in FIFA 23 has rekindled the community's love for the French attacker. He already has the pace, dribbling, and shooting stats required to be an incredible attacker in-game, and the possibility of further upgrades is the cherry on top of the cake.

4) David Alaba

As the reigning champions of the most coveted tournament in European football, it's hard to look past Real Madrid when it comes to assessing the top contenders in the UCL. Los Blancos are represented in the RTTF promo by their defensive powerhouse David Alaba, who has received an incredible card that can already rival some of the best centre-backs in the game.

Alaba's base gold version was amongst the most popular La Liga defenders at the start of the game cycle, and with Real Madrid receiving several overpowered special cards over the course of the season, his RTTF has even more hype surrounding it. His new version combines rapid pace, efficient dribbling, and expert defensive skills to offer the ultimate defensive experience in the current meta of FIFA 23.

5) Gabriel Martinelli

Similar to Manchester United and Anthony Martial, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is considered by many to be amongst the most likely RTTF cards to receive hefty upgrades. Arsenal have been rather impressive in the Premier League this season, and their form has translated over to the Europa League as well.

While Martinelli's RTTF variant already possesses the stats needed to be a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23, further boosts will only serve to make him even more overpowered. He is already rapid in-game, with sublime dribbling abilities and four-star skills. The potential of receiving further upgrades to his stats, skill moves and weak foot makes him even more enticing for gamers with Premier League squads.

