FIFA 23 leak hints at Jacob Ramsey Future Stars Academy Player card coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 leaks are to be believed, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is getting a Future Stars Academy Player card in Ultimate Team very soon. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted about it on their social media accounts. This makes it the fourth card rumored to be making an appearance during the ongoing promo.

Unlike other special events, the Future Stars promo has featured Academy Player cards, which work like objective items. However, there’s a clear difference in how these items work and how players can sequentially improve them over time. While they start as low overall units, there are better versions that players can earn.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Team 2 release, which is set to go live later tonight, February 10, 2023. The release could also mark the arrival of the Jacob Ramsey Future Stars Academy Player card.

While the release date isn’t confirmed, the community will be eager to learn more about what’s to come.

FIFA 23’s Jacob Ramsey Future Stars Academy Player card could be heavily useful for Premier League-based content

The Future Stars Academy Player program has been a unique addition to FIFA 23, as the underlying mechanism is quite different. It has replaced the objective program associated with other promos in the game. While the core system works similarly, chances for potential upgrades make things all the more interesting.

If the latest leak turns out to be true, players can get up to four versions of Jacob Ramsey. They will have to complete different tasks to unlock the cards; the higher the overall, the greater the grind. That being said, players should be able to unlock the unique item without having to spend any coins.

The official release will also reveal the stats and overalls on these cards. While Ramsey's base card has very limited numbers in terms of attributes, FIFA 23 players will have better choices when the special version becomes available. Moreover, all four versions will have better stats and overalls than the base edition.

It remains to be seen if the leak will become official later tonight. Some special cards are coming to Ultimate Team as part of Future Stars Team 2. This includes promo versions of Jamal Musiala, Tyrell Malacia, and more.

Additionally, more cards from the promo are expected to be available as SBCs in FIFA 23. Vanderson and Quinten Timber are some amazing choices for players who don’t want to rely on packs or the FUT market to get an item from the active promo. Jacob Ramsey could add to the list as the lesser cost translates to greater accessibility for the community.

Poll : 0 votes