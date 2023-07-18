FIFA 23 leak hints at Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If social media rumors turn out to be true, FIFA 23 players could soon find the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team. The new challenge has been leaked by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the information on their Twitter account. If true, players could get a card that works well on the meta.

There have been numerous Flashback SBCs recently, and these special cards are launched as part of challenges. This makes them widely available to all the players, as they can unlock it easily.

The official information surrounding the Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC remains hidden. However, certain speculations can be made based on how these challenges have worked in Ultimate Team.

Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC FIFA 23 potential release date

The first major query will be about when the special challenge could be released in Ultimate Team. So far, EA Sports hasn't mentioned anything officially. The ongoing Level Up SBC has received Flashback SBCs featuring Tim Ream and Marcos Acuna. The same could happen with the latest leaked content.

The Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC could go live as early as later tonight on July 18. Readers are requested to note that this information is not confirmed. They should follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account for the confirmed news.

Jamie Vardy Flashback SBC card stats

Typically, Vardy's cards in FIFA 23 have always performed well on the meta. This is primarily due to the pacy nature of those cards, which makes them easy to accelerate with. The upcoming SBC will certainly have the same nature if the rumored stats are true.

Overall: 95

Position: ST

Pace: 96

Shooting: 95

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 59

Physicality: 86

Once the SBC is released, players can figure out the tasks that will be part of the challenge. The conditions of the tasks will also decide the completion costs. The community hopes that the SBC will be easy to complete so that a larger part of the community can access the card.

In the meantime, FIFA 23 players can complete the special SBCs already live in Ultimate Team as part of the Level Up promo.