FIFA 23 leak hints at Jerzy Dudek Trophy Titans card coming to Ultimate Team

Former Polish goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek is rumored to appear in the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff made this claim on their social media accounts. The special item will likely be added as an SBC (Squad Building Challenge).

The ongoing Trophy Titans promo features a new version of Icons and Heroes. Many of the options are available in packs, but the community could have a nice alternative on its hands. Players won’t have to rely on their luck and open packs to get it if the upcoming card comes as an SBC.

The official stats of Jerzy Dudek’s upcoming Heroes card remain unknown. However, a few predictions can be made based on his existing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team options.

Jerzy Dudek’s Trophy Titans promo could become an affordable addition for FIFA 23 players

The Trophy Titans promo introduced a new set of Heroes following the previous releases of the Standard, World Cup, and Fantasy FUT versions.

Jerzy Dudek didn’t receive any new cards in the last two instances, but that could change if FUT Sheriff's latest claims turn out to be true. His existing 86-rated card has some interesting stats, but the item has become underpowered. There are plenty of better cards available in FIFA 23.

A new item will allow players to use Jerzy Dudek competitively in their Ultimate Team squads. It’s unclear if the card is guaranteed to come as an SBC. However, there will be no mini-release for the Trophy Titans promo, and a Squad Building Challenge is the likeliest option. All players will need to do is complete it before it expires in Ultimate Team.

The cost of the SBC will be determined by what tasks it has. A smaller number will make the card more affordable and accessible to the community. It remains to be seen when the Squad Building Challenge will become available in Ultimate Team.

This could happen as early as April 12, when the daily content refreshes at 6:00 pm UT. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official sources to get updated information.

Those unwilling to wait can try out the existing SBCs in the meantime. The ongoing promo has Roy Keane’s special card as its challenge, while Robert Pires TOTY and Carlos Alberto Prime Icons are also available.

