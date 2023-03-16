FIFA 23 leak hints at Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

A new Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC could be coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The rumor comes from FIFA content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who posted the information on their social media accounts. If it turns out to be true, it will mean back-to-back special cards for the German attacking midfielder.

POTM SBCs are special cards released for the best performers from the major European leagues every month. Not much is known about the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC. However, some guesses can be made, as in February, the same footballer got the award. Should it happen again, FIFA 23 players could once again get an underrated price for cheap.

The Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC could be a boon for FIFA 23 players who missed out in February

Following brilliant performances in January, the Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC was made available to players in February. The German got an 88-rated CAM card that was quite cheap to obtain.

If the latest rumors are true, it will please those who may have missed out on the card last month. There is no doubt that the upcoming card will have higher overall stats than the one made available in February.

The cost of the upcoming SBC will depend on the tasks associated with it. It will determine the number of coins required for the fodder and how accessible it will be for players.

The earlier Julian Brandt Bundesliga POTM SBC was released on February 16, so this month's challenge could appear later tonight. As of now, POTM challenges from big leagues, including the Premier League and La Liga, are already available in Ultimate Team.

It remains to be seen when the Bundesliga POTM SBC arrives for the month of February and what type of reception it will get from FIFA 23 players. Many felt that the special card released last month was underwhelming in terms of pace, but if the rumors are true, the upcoming one will offer greater speed and acceleration.

