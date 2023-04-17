FIFA 23 leak hints at Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team - Expected release date, price, and more

Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC is coming to FIFA 23. This information comes from reliable leaker FIFA23leaks, who posted the news on their Twitter account. Openda, who plays for RC Lens in real life, was sensational in March. If the rumors are true, it will be his first POTM card in Ultimate Team.

Once the results are revealed, players will be able to unlock the item for their respective squads. As of writing, there’s no official information about the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC. However, few things can be predicted based on how these squad-building challenges typically work in FIFA 23.

The Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC could be an underrated option for FIFA 23 players

Lois Openda has been in a strange position with the FIFA 23 community. While his base item is barely usable, some TOTW cards did rank high on the meta. If a player is still looking for a better alternative, they could get one very soon.

Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC's launch date hasn’t been declared yet, but April 21 is a likely target based on previous releases. Typically, Ligue 1 POTM challenges have mostly been made available on this date, and it remains the likeliest option.

Readers are advised to follow all the official sources and Sportskeeda to get all the updated information. As for the completion costs, they will be decided by the associated tasks. A higher number of tasks will result in an increased price, making the card less accessible.

Currently, Openda’s best card in FIFA 23 is his 87-rated TOTW item. Here are its overall and key stats:

Overall: 87

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 88

Defending: 40

Passing: 81

Physicality: 88

The Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC card will get at least one more upgrade, so the expected overall is 88. The Pace can’t get a higher boost, but Dribbling, Shooting, Passing, and Physicality will witness an increase.

The price of POTM SBCs has swung wildly in FIFA 23, as few of them have been expensive. There have been some cheap ones as well, so it’s hard to predict the exact figure. That said, the Lois Openda Ligue 1 POTM SBC will likely be much cheaper than the Kylian Mbappe card.

It remains to be seen when the rumored challenge will go live, and what kind of reception it will have from the community.

