FIFA 23 leak hints at Marc-Andre ter Stegen arriving as an Award Winners player in Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks on social media suggest that the Award Winners promo will be next, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen as part of the special roster. If rumors are to be believed, the event will reward some of the most accomplished players from each of the top five European leagues with boosted cards in Ultimate Team.

Based on various leaks, the Award Winners promo will feature the Golden Glove winner, the Player of the Season, and the top goalscorer from the top-five European leagues. With FC Barcelona winning La Liga in decisive fashion, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets and is thus rumored to be part of the upcoming event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

What to know about rumored Award Winners Marc-Andre ter Stegen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite having an underwhelming campaign in European competitions, FC Barcelona were almost unstoppable in La Liga this season, cruising to a comfortable title victory. While their latest star signing, Robert Lewandowski, stole the show with his goalscoring exploits, it was their defense that provided them with the consistency needed for success.

Their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen acted as a formidable foe for opposing attackers, conceding the least goals in the league and winning the Golden Glove award in resounding fashion. He was rewarded for his efforts with a Team of the Season item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is rumored to arrive as an Award Winners card in the upcoming promo as well.

What will Award Winners Ter Stegen look like?

Award Winners is rumored to be a replacement for Ultimate TOTS as the culmination of the Team of the Season promo. While the latter consisted of the most overpowered TOTS players released in FIFA 23, the former acknowledges the top performers in each of the top-five leagues, with Ter Stegen making the cut as the Golden Glove winner from La Liga.

The exact overall rating and stats have not been disclosed. However, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the goalkeeper's Award Winners variant will be better than his TOTS item, showcasing an overall rating of 95 with the following stats:

Diving: 93

Reflexes: 97

Handling: 92

Speed: 54

Kicking: 95

Positioning: 92

If these stats prove to be accurate, the Barcelona star will officially become the second highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team behind Team of the Year Thibaut Courtois.

Poll : 0 votes