FIFA 23 leak hints at Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC will soon be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if a leak made by content specialist FIFATradingRomaniaon on Twitter is to be believed. This rumor hints at the inclusion of another possible special item that can be obtained by completing a Squad Building Challenge. If the leak turns out to be accurate, many gamers will be excited to try and obtain Marco Asensio's card, especially if they're Real Madrid fans.

It has been claimed that the coming week in FIFA 23 will see plenty of End of an Era SBCs get released in Ultimate Team. EA Sports is yet to confirm this information, but many in the community feel that a Squad Building Challenge week will be a nice change of pace after this title's TOTS promo.

While no official information about the Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC is available, few predictions can be made based on how they work. More information regarding the rumored inclusion and its featured card has been offered below.

What is the Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports typically releases End of an Era SBCs for footballers who announced their retirements in the ongoing season. Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil, and Gonzalo Higuain received special cards as part of Squad Building Challenges after they announced they were going to take a step back from football.

The Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC will celebrate the Spaniard's performances for Real Madrid. He isn't retiring anytime soon, but he's likely to leave this team following the expiry of his contract. Despite being injury-plagued on many occasions, he has had several memorable seasons for the Los Blancos.

Marco Asensio End of an Era SBC stats

The official stats of Asensio's special card in FIFA 23 hasn't been revealed yet. However, here are the predicted stats according to FIFATradingRomaniaon's leak.

Position: RW

Overall: 94

Pace: 97

Shooting: 91

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 58

Physicality: 76

Players will have to wait until this SBC's official release to know more. This inclusion's launch date is unknown, but it's likely going to happen over the coming week.

It remains to be seen how hard it will be to unlock the card. The challenge's difficulty will depend on its tasks. FIFA 23 players will certainly hope for the special SBC to be affordable.

