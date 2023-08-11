FIFA 23 leak hints at Marcos Llorente arriving as a FUTTIES player

Much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts around the globe, Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente is rumored to be part of the upcoming Team 4 roster of FUTTIES in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Atletico Madrid superstar is widely regarded as one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game and is even capable of being deployed in a defensive role.

With the first three weeks of FUTTIES providing gamers some of the most incredible special cards in FIFA 23, expectations are high for the fourth phase of the fan-favorite event. Marcos Llorente is quite a legend in the world of the Ultimate Team, making him an ideal candidate to receive a FUTTIES card during this promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

FUTTIES Marcos Llorente could potentially be one of the best midfielders in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ever since his move from Real Madrid to their local rivals, Atletico Madrid, Marcos Llorente has rapidly established himself as one of the most consistent and influential performers in La Liga. His rapid pace, creative playmaking, and defensive prowess are accurately depicted in the virtual world of FIFA 23, where he is extremely overpowered in defensive roles.

Llorente already possesses Road to the Finals and Team of the Season Moments versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, both of which are highly sought-after due to his impressive capabilities. He can be deployed as a central midfielder, right-midfielder, and right-back, making him an all-round beast when it comes to the defensive side of the sport.

What will FUTTIES Llorente look like in FIFA 23?

FUTTIES Llorente has been leaked (Image via Twitter/FUT Sheriff)

While his exact overall rating and stats are not known, one can only assume that he will receive a huge upgrade like the other FUTTIES items released so far and will be far better than his 93-rated TOTS Moments item. FUT Sheriff predicts that he will receive a 97-rated card with the following stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 92

Defending: 95

Passing: 95

Physicality: 94

With stats like these, he could potentially be the most overpowered box-to-box midfielder in the entire game. He will join the likes of TOTS Bellingham and Level Up Goretzka as one of the few players to possess more than 90 in all their face stats, making his inclusion in the FUTTIES promo an extremely exciting proposition.