FIFA 23 leak hints at Martin Odegaard coming to Premier League TOTS in Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS is underway, and Odegaard's FUT item is expected to drop this Friday. There are some special Premier League TOTS objective items released and available in-game. Social media sites have leaked the player as a Premier League TOTS. The Norwegian out-performed every player in his position. Odegaard has had an incredible season so far, and Arsenal are still in the title race.

FIFA 23 players can sort out their midfield issues with Martin Odegaard Premier League TOTS item

In the current Premier League season, Martin Odegaard has 14 goals and 7 assists so far. The Norwegian has single-handedly controlled Arsenal's midfield position this season. He already has three special cards in FIFA 23, including one TOTW item.

Odegaard Premier League TOTS item and its predicted stats

According to the leaks, Martin Odegaard's FUT item might be 93 rated. The predicted attributes are as follows:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 80

Physicality: 84

These predicted stats might not be accurate enough. Only after the official release, the proper stats will unravel. This 5-star skiller will be a definite powerhouse according to the current meta. He can play as a winger or midfielder in the 4-3-2-1 formation. His attacking attributes will help to link up and create more chances, and his defensive awareness will help the team in risky situations.

The official FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS squad items have not been released yet. But as per social media leaks, it might be one of the best EPL TOTS as this will feature the best players of the most competitive league in the world. Predictions suggest that there will be some names like Haaland, De Bruyne, Rashford, and Odegaard. Some players might link him up with fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland to score more goals.

FIFA 23 EPL TOTS are knocking at the door. Martin Odegaard will fit perfectly into any midfield and help players create more chances and goals with his impressive stars and traits to wrap up this season's EPL TOTS.

