FIFA 23 leaks reveal Erling Haaland as an upcoming Premier League TOTS card

With the Premier League Team of the Season arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media leaks suggest that Erling Haaland will receive a TOTS item in FUT. This comes as no surprise to anyone acquainted with the beautiful game, as the Norwegian marksman has shattered multiple records in his debut season with Manchester City.

The Community Team of the Season roster is currently active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with gamers vying to obtain the best possible items for their squads. However, the upcoming Premier League TOTS lineup will probably be even more overpowered, especially with the likes of Erling Haaland in the running to receive upgraded versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Erling Haaland will arrive as a TOTS player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City are on the verge of retaining their league title after trailing behind Arsenal for the majority of the season. The Citizens have always been a force to be reckoned with due to their technical brilliance, but the addition of Erling Haaland to their ranks has elevated them to an entirely new level.

The Norwegian striker has taken the league by storm in his very first season, breaking records and dominating defenses. He has 34 goals in the Premier League this season, breaking Mohammed Salah's record for the most in a 38-game season. With such an impressive showcase, his inclusion in FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS was a foregone conclusion.

What will the card look like?

Haaland already has an incredible Team of the Year version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the exact overall rating and attributes of his rumored TOTS item are unknown, FIFA23leaked_ included a prediction that suggests he will resemble his TOTY version, with a 96-rated item featuring the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 97

Defending: 59

Passing: 80

Physicality: 95

If the rumored Team of the Season card is anything like his TOTY variant, Haaland could potentially be the best Premier League striker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only is he rapid and extremely lethal with his shooting, but he also possesses a domineering physical presence and is capable of going toe-to-toe with the strongest defenders on the virtual pitch.

His TOTY item also boosted his skill moves and weak-foot abilities, and gamers will be hoping that EA Sports provide his TOTS version with similar upgrades.

Poll : 0 votes