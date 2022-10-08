Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe? YouTuber simulates FIFA 23 career to find player with most Ballon d'Or wins until 2036

rYoutuber 'Maestro' has simulated FIFA 23 career mode until 2036 to see which of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe wins more Ballon d'Or awards.

Both the Manchester City striker and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward are expected to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or for years to come.

The duo have quickly become two of Europe's most highly regarded attackers, wowing fans with their captivating performances.

Haaland joined City this past summer for £54 million and has already bagged an astounding 19 goals in just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has continued to make Ligue 1 his own and has 11 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

Using FIFA 23, Maestro simulated a career mode until 2036 to find out which of the two claims more Ballons d'Or.

Mbappe wins the Ballon d'Or in 2022 beating his PSG teammate Lionel Messi to the honor. The French striker also takes the award home in 2023.

However, Haaland then comes into the fray and wins the prize in 2024 as he beats out competition from teammate Phil Foden and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is back at it again to take a 3-1 lead in 2025 before the Norweigan clinches a second in 2026.

The City frontman then takes the award again in 2027 before Mbappe wins a remarkable three in a row (2028, 2029, 2030).

The Frenchman now holds a 6-3 lead over his rival in 2030 and it is starting to replica the feud between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The City forward strikes back in 2031 but Barca's Ansu Fati is now in the race.

Mbappe is at it again in 2032 but Fati then manages to finally displace the duo and earn himself the award in 2033.

The pair don't win the award for the next two years as it goes to Gil Alves in 2034, who is intriguingly a Wolverhampton Wanderers player at this stage.

2035 arrives and a 92-rated Maciek Kaczmarek of RB Leipzig wins the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

A shock twist then unfolds in 2036 as Haaland emerges victorious despite being aged 36.

Eventually, the Norweigan ends up with as many awards as Ronaldo (five) in real life, whilst the Frenchman finishes with the same as Messi (seven).

Joe Cole compares Haaland and Mbappe to longtime Ballon d'Or rivals Messi and Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo seem untouchable

Former Chelsea midfielder Cole doesn't believe the City striker or PSG forward can replicate Messi and Ronaldo's careers.

He told the Vibe with FIVE pocast (via talkSPORT):

“The next generation, Haaland and Mbappe, the only thing that can stop those two competing is longevity."

Asked which of the two will have the better career:

"I think Mbappe does. I don’t think any of them are going to be as good as Messi and Ronaldo, I don’t think we will ever see that again.”

SPORTbible @sportbible Pick one from Messi and Ronaldo, pick one from Mbappe and Haaland. GO! Pick one from Messi and Ronaldo, pick one from Mbappe and Haaland. GO! 🔥 https://t.co/adRQOojgkP

