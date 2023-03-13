FIFA 23 leak hints at Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC in FIFA 23 could well be the next special challenge from the ongoing promo that will appear in Ultimate Team. The latest news comes from FUT Sheriff, who leaked the information on their social media accounts. This will certainly excite the fans who have been waiting for a new challenge that rewards a promo card.

Such tasks are always beneficial for players who don't want to depend on packs. Finding promo items from packs has a huge element of luck, and it can also lead to wastage of coins. This is where challenges like the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC can be extremely beneficial.

For one, FIFA 23 players can carefully observe the card before attempting to unlock it in the first place. There's no element of luck and all someone needs to do is complete the assigned tasks. Not much is known yet about the said SBC, but more could be revealed in the upcoming days.

FIFA 23 players could find an affordable solution when the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC

Player-item challenges can be on either end of the cost spectrum, as some of them have been quite expensive in the past. If the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC goes live in FIFA 23, it could be relatively cheap. The final cost will be determined by the associated challenges.

A simpler set of challenges will make it easier for players to complete and unlock the cards. However, such items tend to have weaker sets of stats and overalls, which makes them somewhat unpopular in the community. It remains to be seen how the Milot Rashica Fantasy FUT SBC will fit in the grand scheme of things.

The release date of the said SBC in FIFA 23 remains unknown at this point. it could happen as early as later tonight on March 13. EA Sports could choose to release it over the next few days based on what plans have been made.

There are some really interesting SBCs that are currently live in Ultimate Team. The list even includes a couple of challenges that offer players the chance to get Heroes items. More interesting ones are expected to arrive over the next few days as part of the Fantasy FUT promo.

