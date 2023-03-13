FIFA 23 Fear None SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Fear None SBC went live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on March 12, and is one of the best resource item challenges to be released this year. The timing of the challenge alongside the rewards makes it an amazing option for all players to complete.

Resource-item challenges are a great way for fans to improve their squads without spending too much resources. While some of these challenges may not seem lucrative initially, their low costs and ease of completion makes them perfect for beginners. Veterans can recycle their existing fodder to try for something new. In general, there's very little to lose for anyone, making these SBCs cost-effective.

This article will take a closer look at the task that's part of the Fear None SBC, letting players estimate how many coins are required for them to complete it. Knowing the costs allows FIFA 23 players to decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

The Fear None SBC in FIFA 23 offers one of the most expensive in-game packs to players

EA Sports has kept things fairly simple with the Fear None SBC, featuring only one task that must be completed. Although this task has its given set of conditions, players won't have too much trouble with it. Once it's completed within the allotted period of time, players will be able to obtain the rewards.

Task 1 - Fear None SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Gold Players: Min 7

Rare: Min 9

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

Fortunately, the conditions of the Fear None SBC aren't very complex to begin with, as it can also be done with Silver cards. FIFA 23 players will require about 6,000 coins to complete this SBC if they get all their fodder from the market. Given the nature of these conditions, the majority of players will already have fodder available for use.

This particular SBC will remain accessible until March 15, which means that players will have to complete this challenge fairly soon. After doing so, they'll earn a Mega Pack, which is certainly one of the best options available. These packs offer a large number of rewards, including player cards and consumables.

With the Fantasy FUT promo going on, there's never been a better time to open packs. The promo has introduced some incredible cards for both active and former footballers, with a few of them boasting incredible value in the FUT market. With considerable reward potential from the Mega Pack and its cheap costs, this is a 'must-do' challenge for every FIFA 23 player.

