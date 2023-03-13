EA Sports has surprised the community by releasing a brand new Out of Position SBC during the Fantasy FUT event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Dante has received a special card in the new inclusion. Adhering to the theme of the promo, the Brazilian center-back has been converted into an attacker in this OOP variant. He can be unlocked via an SBC by gamers who want the card for their FUT squads.

The Out of Position event was initially released during the month of November 2022, with EA Sports informing fans that it would continue to introduce themed cards throughout the game cycle. This is the second such SBC released during the Fantasy FUT promo, and gamers are eager to learn more about Dante's intriguing card.

Out of Positions Dante is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Dante is a legend amongst FUT fans who have been active since the early days of Ultimate Team. The Brazilian defender has represented clubs like Bayern Munich at the highest level, often receiving overpowered cards in FUT. He currently plays for OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1, and with the club featuring some incredible cards in FIFA 23, gamers will definitely find the SBC enticing.

What does Out of Position Dante look like?

Not only has the card received an impressive boost over his base version, he has also been switched from a centre-back to a striker in-game. The 88-rated OOP item possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 91

Defending: 74

Passing: 82

Physicality: 89

Alongside these impressive stats, Dante also possesses a five-star weak foot. This makes him a lethal attacker in FIFA 23, as he is capable of finishing with either foot. Despite the lengthy meta being a thing of the past, he will still be an enjoyable and effective striker in the current meta of the game.

How to unlock the special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Overall squad rating: Minimum 83

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Overall squad rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the Out of Positions Dante SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite not being an elite-tier attacker in FUT due to his three-star skills and low dribbling attributes, the Brazilian could potentially be an absolute menace for defenses due to his height, domineering physical presence and impressive shooting stats.

With German crosses being an overpowered tactic utilized by competitive players at the highest level of FIFA 23 Esports, players with Dante's heading ability will definitely be viable in-game. The SBC is rather cheap to complete and crafty FUT veterans will be able to unlock the card using just untradeables from their club.

