FIFA 23 leak hints at Nathan Redmond arriving as an objective card during Super Lig TOTS

Based on rumors on social media, the Turkish Super Lig will soon receive its own comprehensive Team of the Season roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Nathan Redmond arriving as an objective version. The English winger made a name for himself by playing for some of the most renowned and prominent clubs in the Premier League and is currently plying his trade for Besiktas in Turkey.

EA Sports has done an incredible job with minor-league TOTS so far in FIFA 23. Turkish football fans will be hoping for more of the same when Super Lig TOTS is officially unveiled in Ultimate Team. If the social media leak is to be believed, Nathan Redmond will receive an exciting TOTS Moments card during the event that gamers can unlock by completing an objective.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

English superstar, Nathan Redmond, will arrive as an objective version during FIFA 23 Super Lig TOTS

Despite not playing for any of the top-six sides in the Premier League, Nathan Redmond established himself as a household name in English football. He did so with his stints at Norwich and Southampton, making his most successful appearances for the Saints before moving to Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

With ten goal contributions in 25 league games, Redmond has had a decent start to his career in Turkey. While his overall campaign might not be impressive enough to earn a spot on the Team of the Season roster, a social media leak suggests he will receive a TOTS Moments card commemorating one of his multiple standout performances so far.

What will TOTS Redmond look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 Leaks !👀🔥 @FIFA23Leaked_ REDMOND🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as TOTS OBJECTIVE for super lig Team of the season!



He will arrive this Sunday REDMOND🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as TOTS OBJECTIVE for super ligTeam of the season!He will arrive this Sunday 🚨REDMOND🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as TOTS OBJECTIVE for super lig🇹🇷 Team of the season!🔥✅He will arrive this Sunday⏰ https://t.co/en0UsvFyot

Similar to most leaked special cards, this TOTS Moments version's exact overall rating and stats are unknown. However, FIFA23Leaked_ included a prediction that suggests that he will be 92-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 90

Defending: 46

Passing: 89

Physicality: 73

If these stats prove to be accurate, the 29-year-old English winger will definitely be viable on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. The game's current meta revolves around wing-play, with gamers using the flanks to progress down the pitch and deliver searing crosses and cutbacks into the box.

With such impressive pace, dribbling, and passing stats, he could serve as an excellent super sub for gamers willing to unlock this rumored card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes