FIFA 23 leak hints at Prime Icon Eusebio arriving as an SBC in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has been releasing daily Icon SBCs over the course of La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a leak on social media suggests that Prime Icon Eusebio will be an inclusion as well. While it is still unsure whether the trend of Daily SBCs will continue after La Liga Team of the Season reaches its conclusion, gamers will definitely be excited for the release of the Portuguese legend.

Eusebio was first introduced to the world of Ultimate Team in FIFA 19, and the legendary Portuguese forward has retained his overpowered nature ever since. He is renowned for being amongst the most lethal marksmen in FIFA 23, doing justice to his reputation during the peak of his playing days. If the leak is to be believed, his 93-rated Prime version will soon be available as an SBC in FUT.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

The 93-rated Prime Icon version of Eusebio is rumored to arrive as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Before the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo established themselves as global superstars, Eusebio was regarded as the undisputed king of Portuguese football. His stint at Benfica in the Portuguese league and the historic World Cup campaign for Portugal earned him a spot in the annals of the sport, and his abilities are reflected accurately in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

He is regarded as one of the most overpowered Icon attackers in Ultimate Team, with his five-star weak foot abilities and insane shooting skills setting him apart from the rest. While his Prime version is not as impressive or expensive as his FUT Birthday iteration, which possesses five-star skills, Eusebio is still desirable in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does Prime Icon Eusebio look like?

The 93-rated Prime Icon showcases stats and attributes that rival some of the best Team of the Season cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, propelling him to the elite tier when it comes to attackers:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 94

Defending: 45

Passing: 86

Physicality: 79

His dribbling and shooting skills are accentuated even further with four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. With the game's current meta being dominated by pace and wing-play, his speed and sublime dribbling abilities will make him extremely lethal in the box.

He is currently worth around 1.4 million coins in the FUT transfer market, so it will be intriguing to see how EA Sports prices the rumored SBC.

