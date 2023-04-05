FIFA 23 leak hints at Rio Ferdinand coming to Trophy Titans promo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is coming to the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo based on the latest social media rumors. The fresh information comes from FIFATradingRomania, who broke the news on their Twitter account.

The community has been excited since EA Sports confirmed the next promo yesterday, April 4. Unlike other releases in recent times, Trophy Titans is likely to include only Heroes and Icons. These are special cards released to celebrate the footballing legends, and there have been some incredible leaks so far.

The official stats and overall of Rio Ferdinand’s rumored card remain unknown. Some guesswork could be made based on his existing FIFA 23 Ultimate Team versions.

Rio Ferdinand’s rumored Trophy Titans card could have very high demand in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Rio Ferdinand already has his Base, Mid, and Prime versions present in Ultimate Team. FIFA 23 players can obtain the Prime version from the ongoing FUT Birthday swaps at no additional cost.

Once the Trophy Titans promo goes live, players will have a great alternative for their squads. It’s unclear what the stats will be, but his Prime version has an overall 90. The upcoming card will certainly have better stats and a higher overall.

The card’s strength could be the Defense, Physicality, and Passing ratings. All three stats often combine very well for defenders in the game. Ferdinand’s upcoming item could be extremely efficient in the in-game meta.

As things stand, the special card will likely be available in packs. There’s always a chance that EA Sports could include it in SBC, although that seems unlikely. Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation once the promo starts on April 7.

Trophy Titans will feature serial winners

While the promo in discussion will make its series debut in FIFA 23, the name makes it pretty obvious. So far, all the leaks have been about former footballers who won different trophies during their professional careers.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is one such example, who is rumored to appear as an SBC. Others like Denis Bergkamp and Iker Casillas will be introduced in packs.

It remains to be seen how many of these rumors will be true once the promo goes live.

